Tezpur(Assam): Haflong Battalion of HQ 21 Sect AR under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on behalf of Assam Rifles on Sunday felicitated the ace sprinter and national record holder Hima Das, Arjuna Awardee, DSP of Assam Police at NL Daulagupu stadium Haflong on her visit to Dima Hasao for the promotion of sports.

"It was an opportunity for Assam Rifles to encourage sports that can develop society and direct the youth in the right direction thereby resulting in a comprehensive nation-building process," said a statement from Assam Rifles.

"Miss Hima Das has taken the baton ahead for her generation from the greatest sportspersons of North Eastern States and she has an image which every generation after her will try to emulate," added the statement.

Hima is an ace Indian sprinter who has done well in Asian Games. She won two golds and a silver in the 2018 edition of the Games. She is also the national record in 400 m racing, having completed it in 50.79 seconds in the 2018 Asian Games.