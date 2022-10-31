Tezpur (Assam): In a major operation against anti-national activities, the Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), apprehended four persons in the wee hours on Tuesday for running tactical and war-like stores near Tuipang village of Siaha district, informed Guwahati base defense spokesperson Lt.Col.Mahendra Rawat.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and representatives of Siaha Police station based on specific information, the officials said. The team had specific information about the movement of tactical and war-like stores for insurgents based in Myanmar. The team intercepted and searched a kenbo bike and a yodha at Tuipang village, which has also been confiscated by the officials.

During the search operations, the team recovered a large number of tactical and war-like stores with things of military grade. The officials suspect that the same were being used for anti-national activities against their own people, by insurgents based in Myanmar. This recovery has prevented the likely loss of several lives that might have become victims of the attacks.

The detained men and seized items were handed over to Siaha Police station on 30 October 2022 for further investigation and legal proceedings. Assam Rifles “Friends of the Hill People” over the years has become a force to be reckoned with in the fight against anti-nationals. This operation is a huge setback for all anti-national activists. The operation’s success would go a long way in establishing of peace and harmony along the Indo Myanmar Border.