Agartala: Assam Rifles personnel on Wednesday nabbed two persons and seized 204.78 kg cannabis worth Rs 85 lakh in Dhanicherra village under Pecharthal police station of Unakoti district of Tripura. The Assam Rifles in a press statement said that Radhanagar Battalion of 21 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered Marijuana of 204.78 Kg worth Rs 85,00,000 from village Dhanicherra of Unakoti district on 5 October.

"Based on the information received, a patrolling was launched by a joint team of Assam Rifles by Radhanagar Battalion and Pecharthal Police station. The patrolling party apprehended two individuals named Dhananjoy Reang and Nayan Kr Chakma along with 204.78 Kg of Ganja worth Rs. 85,00,000," the statement reads. The seized items and apprehended individuals were handed over to the police for further investigation and legal proceedings