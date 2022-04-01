Guwahati (Assam): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partners have swept the election for three Rajya Sabha seats on Thursday in the Assam Rajya Sabha Polls in the northeastern states. While BJP candidate Pabitra Margherita has won one of the two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam, and its alliance United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) leader Rwngwra Narzary in Dispur won the second seat of the Upper House from Assam. Similarly, BJP's Dr. Manik Saha won the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Tripura. Saha defeated CPIM candidate Bhanu Lal Saha. Elections for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Assam and Tripura were held on Thursday.

The two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, the election which was held on Thursday, were held by Congress' Ranee Narah and Ripun Bora. The terms of Narah and Bora are set to expire on April 2 this year. BJP candidate Pabitra Margherita secured 46 votes while UPPL's Rwangwara Narzary secured 44 votes. Congress' only one candidate Ripun Bora secured 35 votes whereas one vote was cancelled. Congress MLA Siddique Ahmed wrote 'one' instead of the numerical number on the ballot which is why his vote was cancelled.

With the BJP and its alliance partners winning the two Rajya Sabha seats on Thursday, there will be zero representation of Congress from Assam in the Upper House of Parliament. After this result, now there are no congress MPs in the Upper House from Assam. Ripun Bora and Rani Narah's tenure will be ended up by April 2.

The poor performance of the Congress in Assembly polls across five states will impact its Rajya Sabha numbers as the party is on the verge of losing the status of Leader of Opposition in the Upper House of Parliament. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that BJP and its ally party's candidate won by a huge margin of 11 and nine votes and has extended greetings to the winners and said that the state has reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi by electing two NDA candidates to the Rajya Sabha.

Sharma tweeted on his Twitter handle "Assam has reposed its faith in PM Sri @narendramodiji by electing two NDA candidates to the Rajya Sabha by huge margins - BJP's Sri Pabitra Margherita (won by 11 votes) & UPPL's Sri Rwngwra Narzary (won by 9 votes). My compliments to winners."

Four of the total seven Rajya Sabha seats from Assam are now held by the former chief minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Bhubneswar Kalita, Pabitra Margherita. All the seats are won by BJP leaders while two seats are captured by BJP's alliance partners AGP's Birendra Prasad Baishya and UPPL's Rangwra Narzary. One of the seats is being held by Independent candidate Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, who was supported by Congress and AIUDF.