Dispur: Assam Police, in coordination with the Dubai Police, has retrieved a heritage luxury watch that belonged to the late legendary Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

He said the accused, identified as Wazid Hussein, has been apprehended and further legal action is being initiated as per law.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter saying, "In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken."

The accused Hussein was nabbed on receiving input from Dubai Police through a central agency in the wee hours of Saturday from his residence in Sivasagar, Assam DGP said.

"A costly Hublot watch... Maradona... Dubai... Assam Police Looks like random words, don't they? But today all these words came together nicely, stating a story of successful International Cooperation between #DubaiPolice and @assampolice.

As informed through Central Agency by Dubai Police, one Wazid Hussain had stolen a limited edition Maradona signed Hublot watch and fled to Assam.

Today morning at 4:00AM we arrested Wazid from his residence in Sibsagar. The limited edition watch has been recovered from him.

The watch belonged to the legendary Football player himself, which was being stored in Dubai along with other belongings in a safe," he said in string of tweets.

According to sources, the accused who had worked as a security guard in Dubai had stolen the limited edition Hublot watch and then purportedly fled to Assam in August this year.