Assam Police rescued 31 stray dogs left tied in sacks on roadside
Published on: 5 hours ago
Assam Police rescued 31 stray dogs left tied in sacks on roadside
Published on: 5 hours ago
Golaghat (Assam) : Assam Police have rescued 31 stray dogs left tied in sacks on roadside in Bokakhat in Golaghat district on Friday. Animal traffickers might have dumped these dogs near a drain due to a glitch in their vehicle & fled from the area. Further probe on, says local police officer
Further details awaited
Loading...