Karimganj: Assam police on Saturday arrested four Bangladeshi citizens for entering the country without valid documents.

The four, Yakesh Sheikh, Ashadul Sheikh, Sana Ullah and Kaosar Hussain were arrested during a routine checking at Chiraibari along the Assam-Tripura border. They entered Tripura after having crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border and were on their way to Guwahati.

"They had entered Tripura through the international border close to Harishpur tea estate in Sepahijala district in Tripura. They reached Agartala later and boarded a night service bus to Guwahati," police said, adding that all the four hail from the Rajshahi district in Bangladesh.

The incident also exposes the poor vigilance of the Tripura Police as despite vehicle checking and passenger frisking being carried out many times, still such incidents are reported.

It may be mentioned here that an alert had been sounded along the Indo-Bangladesh border following the recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

