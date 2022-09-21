New Delhi: Assam and Mizoram governments on Wednesday unanimously decided to form a regional committee to discuss and resolve the border dispute between both States.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told ETV Bharat that the regional committee will study the issue in-depth and resolve the dispute forever. "We are in the process of forming a regional committee to discuss and resolve the border issue between the two States," said Sarma after coming out from a one-on-one meeting with his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga in New Delhi.

He said that the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. "We discussed and reviewed the ministerial level talks between Assam and Mizoram held in Aizawl. We have found the talks satisfactory," said Sarma. A ministerial-level team from Assam led by Border Development Minister Atul Bora went to Aizawl recently and held talks with his Mizoram counterpart on resolving the border problem.

Also read: Assam CM dodges Assam-Mizoram border talks on Monday, defers it to Wednesday

Wednesday's talk, which was supposed to take place on Monday, assumes significance as the Central government is giving much more emphasis to resolving the border dispute between different states in the country. Recently, Sarma met with his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu in New Delhi and discussed the border dispute persisting between both the two states.

Assam and Mizoram witnessed a bloody border clash last year where as many as seven Assam police personnel lost their lives in firing. Both states share a border of 165 km. In 1972 Mizoram was carved out of Assam as a Union Territory, and it got statehood in 1987. The undemarcated border between both the states became a major issue of contention.

During the day, Sarma also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of various developmental initiatives being undertaken by his government. "I have appraised the Prime Minister about the various developmental projects and schemes taken up in the State," said Sarma. He also informed the PM about the status of the underwater tunnel between Kaliabor and Jamuguri.

"I have also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan to be held in New Delhi on November 24," said Sarma.