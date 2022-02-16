Hailakandi (Assam): A 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl from Hailakandi in Assam. Speaking to mediapersons, Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay said, “We have arrested a minor for raping and murdering a 6-year-old girl. We have also arrested the accused's father as we suspect that the father knew about the crime and tried to destroy the evidence. Further investigation underway,” added the SP.

(ANI)