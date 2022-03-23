New Delhi: Assam and Meghalaya have agreed for permanent settlement of their inter-State border dispute in six out of 12 areas of differences, Minister of State (MoS), Home Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Rai also said that discussions have been going on between the Governments of Assam and Meghalaya at various levels to arrive at an amicable solution to the border issue.

"As a result of these discussions, the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya have agreed for permanent settlement of the inter-State boundary in respect of six out of twelve disputed areas between the States of Assam and Meghalaya," stated Rai in a written reply. He also said that the Union Government's approach towards inter-State border disputes has always been that they can only be resolved through the cooperation of the concerned State government with the Centre acting as a facilitator.

"The approach of the Central Government has consistently been that inter-State boundary issues can be resolved only with the cooperation of the State governments concerned and that the Central government acts as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the boundary issue in the spirit of mutual co-operation and understanding," stated Rai.

