New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the resolution of the Assam-Meghalaya border dispute will be an example for other states facing border conflicts. "Today's accord will work as an inspiration for resolving disputes in other states. This accord will be an inspiration for others," Sarma said in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, resolving a 50-year-long border dispute between the two states. "There are 12 disputed areas between Assam and Meghalaya. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, we came to an understanding to resolve our disputes," said Sarma.

Expressing confidence that both the states will come to an understanding over the remaining six disputed areas, the Assam CM said, "In the coming days, we will resolve the remaining six disputed areas." The Chief Minister also said that serious dialogue was underway with Arunachal Pradesh as well to resolve the border disputes. "Serious dialogue is underway with the Arunachal Pradesh government. The process to resolve the border dispute with Mizoram is also on," said Sarma.

Immediately after the signing of MoU, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that both states have come out with the best possible solution. "There will never be a perfect solution. We worked out the best possible solution. We are happy about it," said Sangma. He said that both states have come to an understanding over 36 square kilometres.

"The Survey of India will now demarcate the border areas as well as identified villages. Along with the officials of both the states, the Survey of India will complete the remaining work," said Sangma. Asked about the opposition over the border resolution, Sangma said that the agreement gave importance to public sentiments. "While resolving the border issue, we took into consideration the historical facts as well as geographical maps," the CM added.

Home Minister Amit Shah termed the agreement historic. "This agreement is a historic step towards a dispute-free northeast and will immensely benefit the people living in these areas, ensure long-lasting peace and boost development," said Shah.

