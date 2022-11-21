New Delhi: The Assam government on Monday launched its new tourism policy encouraging sustainability and fostering responsible tourism, and making the State a sustainable and responsible tourism destination.

"Our goal with this new policy is to enable the world to view it from the point of view of the attraction. The presence of pristine water, forests, mountains, and rivers provides the state with limitless possibilities in the field of tourism. The new tourism policy reflects the same goal. Assam is sure to enchant travelers with what it has to offer at every nook and corner. For investors, we have also come up with special packages," said Assam tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

The new tourism policy was unveiled on the sidelines of the Assam Tourism Road Show-2022 organized by the State Tourism Department. The policy was prepared after extensive consultations with the World Bank. Views of the concerned stakeholders and industry experts have been given due weightage.

"The new Tourism Policy 2022, has been laid out at an opportune time when the state stands at the threshold of new beginnings. The policy aims to guarantee and safeguard the effective standardization of process and practices, to ensure uniformity which can result in sustainability and overall development in the quality of tourism products," said tourism secretary Maninder Singh.

The new tourism policy also supports public-private partnerships and get the involvement of the private sector in promoting tourism in Assam. Singh said that keeping in mind the objective of employing the local youth, the Department of Tourism will facilitate on-the-job training to be provided by employers for local employees in hotels and resorts.

"Particular efforts will be made to train women in male-dominated positions such as guides, cooks, waiters, and drivers and provide recognition to firms that encourage woken in these positions," Singh said.