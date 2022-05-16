Assam: In a tragic incident, an elephant drowned in the Kapili River of West Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Monday. The rare incident was also got captured on the camera by locals in the Tumprang area and now the video has surfaced on the internet.

Kapili River was flooded after the heavy rainfall in Assam. When the elephant was drowning no one came to its rescue and remained mute spectators, however, it is not clear whether the largest terrestrial animal drowned or survived.

