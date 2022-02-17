Guwahati (Assam): Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday said that the state government is committed to appointing at least 20,000 teachers in the state by May 10 this year. Speaking to media, Pegu said, "The state government is committed to appointing 20,000 teachers in the state by May 10 this year and it is under the 'Mission 1 lakh jobs' drive of the state government."

The Minister informed that the advertisements for the recruitment on all the posts have been issued and the appointments will start as soon as the merit list is out. "There are vacancies in different levels - Lower Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary and Post Graduate teachers, Assistant teachers and altogether this comes to around 20,000 posts. We have issued advertisements for all these posts. Now the document verification for teachers of Lower Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary is going on. Once it is completed, the merit list will come out and the government will start giving the appointment. It is under the 'Mission 1 lakh jobs' drive of the Assam government and it will be completed by May 10 this year," Pegu said.

Talking about the New Education Policy laid down by the Centre in 2020, the Minister said that the government has started its implementation. "We have already started the implementation of new education policy in the state. The new education policy is a broad framework of a new education system under which we have already notified that our Directorate of School Education will be of two school education in elementary education and secondary education. From 2022-23 we will start delinking Class 11 and 12 from the colleges and the colleges will be purely for degree and post-graduate courses only," he said.

He further said that, for Pre-primary education, the government has constituted a committee of Social Welfare, Education, Health, Tribal Affairs department to look after the education as well as health and nutrition of students of pre-primary level. "We have started our new education policy even in the higher secondary level also, multi-disciplinary approach that also we have started. The process has started and it will take a long time to implement in different stages," he said.

The union cabinet had approved the NEP in July 2020 with an objective of universalisation of education from pre-school to secondary level. The policy also aims to enable an individual to study one or more specialized areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, scientific temper, creativity, the spirit of service, and 21st-century capabilities across a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, and humanities, among others.

(ANI)