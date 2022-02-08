New Delhi: The Assam government on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to release funds to fight the Covid19 pandemic in the state. "I met Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya here and appealed to him to release some pending dues to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. I have also discussed with him about the revival of the Namrup Fertiliser plant," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi.

Last year, the central government has announced that it will provide a financial package of Rs 1,353 crore to the Northeastern States to fight the pandemic. From the package, Rs 812.46 crore was promised to Assam, Rs 141.94 crore to Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 93.02 crore to Tripura, Rs 91.94 crore to Meghalaya, Rs 85.95 crore to Manipur, Rs 62.46 crore to Nagaland, Rs 44.30 crore to Mizoram, and Rs 21.85 crore to Sikkim.

Chief Minister Sarma, who landed in the national capital on Monday, was supposed to meet Home Minister Amit Shah to finalise the agreement to resolve the border issue with Meghalaya. However, the meeting with Shah was postponed as he was busy with the ongoing Parliament session and a pre-scheduled programme in Hyderabad.

"Today, I met minister of coal and mines Prahlad Joshi and discussed various issues. I discussed issues related to North Eastern Coalfields at Margherita in Tinsukia as well as ways to ramp up coal production in the State," said Sarma before leaving for Guwahati on Tuesday. During the day, Assam CM also met food and public distribution secretary Sudhangshu Pandey as well as the Food Corporation of India (FCI) chairman and discussed issues related to procurement of rice through FCI.

It may be mentioned here that meeting between Amit Shah and Sarma was very significant following the fact that the duo along with Meghalaya Chief Minister met in Delhi last month to find a permanent solution to the border tussle between the two States.

