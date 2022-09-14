Guwahati: After it failed to bring the elephant back, Assam government has filed a petition in Guwahati High Court requesting the judiciary to direct Tamil Nadu government to send back Jayamala to Assam, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Assam M K Yadav informed the media on Wednesday in Guwahati.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) party leader, Md Ashraful Hussain raised the issue in Assam Legislative Assembly on Wednesday and criticised the government for its failure to bring back the elephant to Assam. "In such a situation we have no option but to wait for a direction to be given by the court," PCCF Yadav told the reporters in Assam Assembly premises.

Earlier, the state forest department had sent a high-level team to Tamil Nadu on September 2 to bring back Jayamala to Assam after a video of the elephant being tortured went viral on social media. The Assam government was severely criticised for its failure to protect the interest of the helpless elephant. Facing the heat on the issue, the state government formed a four-member high-level team to go to Tamil Nadu and rescue the elephant. The Tamil Nadu government did not allow the high-level team from Assam to even see the elephant.

Rather, in a letter written to the Chief Secretary of Assam Government, the Secretary, Forest Department of Tamil Nadu government accused and criticised the Assam government for sending an "unauthorized" team to Tamil Nadu.