Guwahati: The Guwahati Medical College and Hospital has successfully conducted its first bone marrow transplant on a 45-year-old male patient, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said an experienced team, led by GMCH's Hematology Department Head Dr Jina Bhattacharjee, conducted the operation a few days ago and the patient was discharged earlier Tuesday.

"This is the first time that GMCH has conducted a bone marrow (or stem cell) transplant and it was successful. The patient hails from Kamalpur area of Kamrup district. I congratulate the entire team," said Sarma, flanked by senior doctors of the state-run hospital. The CM said as the patient needs to be under extreme care for the next few months, he will not appear in front of the media for the time being.

"The cost of bone marrow transplant in a private hospital is around Rs 8-10 lakh, while it will be Rs 2 lakh at GMCH," Sarma said. He also said the government is trying to include more families under the health insurance scheme for the poor offered by the Centre and the state. "For that purpose, we are contemplating merging the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the central government and the state's Atal Amrit Abhiyan scheme," Sarma said. While a Rs 5-lakh cover per family per year is offered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Assam government provides free medical care of up to Rs 2 lakh for individuals from BPL and APL families with income of less than Rs 5 lakh per annum. (PTI)