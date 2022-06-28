Guwahati: The situation in Assam remains grave as 22 of the state's 35 districts grapple with severe flooding. A total of 2,254 villages in nearly 61 revenue circles have been hit by the floods. On June 27, the death toll in Assam rose to 126 and many people have been reported missing.

According to Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 21,52,415 people were affected by the catastrophic flood till last Monday. Approximately 12,20,112 animals have been affected by the Assam floods, and 2,774 of them were washed away in the flood waters.

Teams comprising of the NDRF, SDRF, the Indian Army, fire brigade, etc. are working day-and-night to ensure the rescue operations in flood-hit areas continue smoothly. Nearly 1,91,194 people have taken shelter in camps set up across the state. There are currently 715 such rescue camps that were set up in the flood-affected areas of Assam.

People and livestock are not the only things affected by the floods, a total of 74,655.89 hectares of agricultural land has been affected by them. The water level of the Kapili River is still flowing above the danger level.