Agartala: Former Tripura minister and CPIM MLA Bhanu Lal Saha on Friday submitted his nomination papers for the sole seat of Rajya Sabha for which the by-elections will be held on September 22 this year. The polls to fill the Rajya Sabha seat have become pivotal after CM Manik Saha resigned from the post of Rajya Sabha MP soon after taking charge as the CM. He later also won the by-elections that were held in four assembly constituencies.

With the elections coming up soon, left-front convener Narayan Kar said while speaking to reporters that it is quite unfortunate that the elections for the Rajya Sabha seat are to be held within the next five months. “The Rajya Sabha elections were held in April last, but the seat again fell vacant within five months. It is unfortunate that elections are to be held again. But we will give a strong fight to the BJP," Kar said.

Further appealing to all the Tripura legislative assembly members to vote for the Left front, he said, "Former Minister and MLA Bhanu Lal Saha is our candidate. Within 2 days he will submit his nomination papers. We appeal to all the MLAs to support us and help us defeat the BJP." Further highlighting that BJP does not respect its own ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), he suggested an alliance of the party with the left.

“To defeat the BJP, all the parties that have MLAs in the Assembly should come forward and form an alliance against the BJP. BJP’s own ally IPFT is not respected enough by the BJP. Some of BJP's own MLAs are not respected enough and are unhappy. All of them should come together against such fascist party,” he added.