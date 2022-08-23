Dispur (Assam): Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned before a Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Assam's Kamrup district on September 29 in connection with a defamation case. The case against Sisodia was filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A few months ago, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in a press conference alleged that the Assam government had given contracts to Sarma's wife's firms and son's business partner to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits above market rates during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Earlier on August 5, Sarma appeared before the Kamrup District and Sessions Judge Court in connection with the criminal defamation case filed against Sisodia. Sarma, as the complainant in the case, had appeared before the court for an initial deposition.