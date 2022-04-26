Guwahati: A court in Assam's Barpeta denied bail to Gujarat Independent legislator and Dalit rights activist and remanded him to five days in police custody in the second case involving an assault on a female police officer. Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukul Chetia denied the bail petition and remanded Mevani in police custody.

Mevani was rearrested on Monday in a pending case against him at Barpeta police station right after he was granted bail by Kokrajhar Court in Assam in a case connected to his tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 20. Mevani's Advocate Anshuman Bora said that Barpeta police "violated" Supreme Court's order by not informing the court regarding the fresh case which was slapped on Mevani.

Mevani has been booked under IPC sections 294 (uttering obscene words in public), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assaulting a public servant in the execution of duty), and 354 (using criminal force on a woman intending to outrage her modesty).

While addressing the media after the hearing, Bora said the police claims that Mevani allegedly assaulted the female police officer in the presence of the SP and DSP in the Barpeta district. Bora added that Mevani has been accused of misbehaving with the woman officer following which two cases have been slapped against him under four sections, out of whom two sections are non-bailable including outraging the modesty of a woman and misbehaving with the public servant on duty.

Bora said the fact that Kokrajhar Police produced him in the court on April 21, they did not disclose the pending case against his client till Tuesday. He added that it is the mandatory right given to every individual of the nation that the citizen must be informed if any case is pending in the court. He alleged that the Barpeta Police have violated the orders of the apex court and arrested him without intimidating the court.

He added that Mevani was arrested in the violation of article 22 with no prior intimation to the MLA and the Kokrajhar Court that one more case is pending against him. He highlighted that any person who has committed the crime with a sentence below seven years is served a notice before arrest but Barpeta Police have not given a single reason for his custody. The advocate questioned Mevani being escorted by a woman police officer.

Meanwhile, Congress Senior Leaders took out a march to demand the release of Mevani. They were taken to the Barpeta Poice station and later released. However, SP Amitabh Sinha denied the incident. Congress MP Abdul Khaleque claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all out to stifle freedom of speech which they would not allow and demanded immediate release of Mevani.

Congress MLAs Abdur Rahim Ahmed, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Pradip Sarkar, Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV, and other party leaders took the march out demanding the immediate release of the Dalit activist. "We were forcefully put inside police vans and taken to Barpeta police station. After some time, we were released," Khaleq, the Lok Sabha member from Barpeta. Sikdar alleged that the BJP aims to destroy democracy and move towards autocracy. He claimed that the Assam Police is being used by the BJP as a puppet to fulfill their "vested interests".

