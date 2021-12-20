Guwahati: Another Assam Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das, who was elected from the Raha assembly seat in the March-April assembly polls, on Monday met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma fuelling speculation of his joining the ruling BJP.

Das after meeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the Chief Minister is very positive on various developmental issues. "I know him (Sarma, who was earlier in the Congress) since his Congress days. He is a dynamic leader," the Congress MLA said.

He said that he met the Chief Minister over certain development projects related to his constituency and he is still a member of the Congress. "Meeting the CM of the state does not mean I will join the BJP. I met him because I want development in my constituency," the Congress legislator said.

"Moved by PM Sri Narendra Modi's vision of development, Hon MLA of Raha of INC Sri Sashi Kanta Das has pledged his commitment to support Assam Govt politically. This is exemplary and will strengthen governance. I & BJP Assam President Bhabesh Kalita hail this decision," the Chief Minister tweeted. Few months back two Congress MLAs -- Rupjyoti Kurmi (Mariani assembly seat) and Sushanta Borgohain (Thowra seat) and All India United Democratic Front's (AIUDF) MLA Phanidhar Talukdar (Bhabanipur seat) - joined the BJP resigning from the assembly memberships.

All the three turncoats -- Kurmi, Borgohain and Talukdar had contested the October 30 by-elections on BJP tickets and won their respective assembly seats raising the BJP's strength to 62 in the 126-member Assam Assembly.

One seat (Majuli) is lying vacant after Union Minister and former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal resigned from the house following his election to the Rajya Sabha on September 27.

