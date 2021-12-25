Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday addressed the party workers at Vajpayee Bhavan in Guwahati on the occasion of commemoration of 97th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“I will ask the BJP state president to impress upon the BJP leaders to give up Personal Security Officers as there is no need of it because it is Congress party’s culture. We do not have any threat to our life since we haven't done nothing wrong,” said Sarma

“We do not need PSO to open the doors of the cars, we have the strength to open our doors," he said.

Referring to his political career in the Congress party, the Chief Minister further said since he was with the party he is aware about many such practices of the Congress party.

President of the Assam Unit of BJP Bhabesh Kalita, who also spoke on the occasion, said, “We must be with people and must not do things which do not allow us to be with the people.”

