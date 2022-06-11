Tezpur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today launched the export of Geographical Indication (GI)-certified ‘Tezpur Litchi’ to London; in order to boost its production and uplift the economic condition of small farmers along the district. These litchis will be exported by Agnigarh Farmer Producer Company through Kiega Exims and packed at Tezpur Convention Center in Sonitpur district.

Kiega Exims is a joint collaboration of the Assam Agricultural University (AAU) of Sonitpur District and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Besides, its been supported by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART), BNCA, AAU of Tezpur University & district administration.

The Assam’s ‘Tezpur Litchi’ has attained the GI tag – incontrovertible proof of their origin in the state, protecting them from production elsewhere. These litchis are known for their excellent quality, pleasant flavor, and juicy pulp with attractive red color. It is worthy to note that a Geographical Indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. (With agency inputs).