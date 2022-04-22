Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged all the Chief Ministers in the country to include a chapter on great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan in their respective schools' curricula. The CM further informed that he had already sent letters to all the chief ministers in the country in this regard.

Emphasizing the historical importance Lachit Borphukan holds, Sarma said that he was one of the greatest Generals who had defeated the mighty Mughals 16 times. "However, many parts of the country are not aware of this great General or about the Ahom dynasty that he was a part of," he said. Sarma, however, left it to the state governments to accept his request. In his request, he has also underlined that people in other parts of the country would know about Assam, its culture, history, and people if the states accept his request.

The Chief Minister also said that while there is ample awareness about Maratha warriors like Shivaji across the country, Assam's Lachit Borphukan still remains largely unknown in other parts of the country. Former CM Sarbananda Sonowal had also made it mandatory for all the government offices in Assam to have a photograph of Lachit Borphukan when he had resumed power in the state in 2016.

Known as one of the extraordinary military strategists in Indian history, Lachit Borphukan led many wars against the Mughals, registering humiliating defeats in history. The Assam government also instituted a gold medal for the best passing out cadet at the National Defence Academy named after Lachit Borphukan in 2000.

