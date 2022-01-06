Guwahati: As the Congress and BJP continues the mudslinging over what happened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress of hatching conspiracy to kill the Prime Minister.

Sarma leveled this allegation against the Congress while interacting with the journalists in Guwahati on Thursday.

"Congress has hatched a planned conspiracy to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister could return safely to Delhi despite several adverse situations. The people of Assam, the workers of the BJP Assam unit today offered prayers in different temples seeking long live for the Prime Minister. Me and the Assam Unit chief Bhabesh Kalita also joined the people at Ugratara temple in Guwahati to pray for long life of the Prime Minister. "

"The Congress party at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi hatched a heinous conspiracy yesterday and people of Assam have condemned it. We are sure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would come out successful against such conspiracies and will remain a shining star in the country's political arena" he said.

"When a Prime Minister visits any state, it is the responsibility of the Chief Minister of that state to receive and welcome him. State's DGP and Chief Secretary should always accompany the cavalcade of the Prime Minister."

"I am not commenting on how many people are there in the proposed meeting of the Prime Minister. But when the DGP and Chief Secretary went missing from the cavalcade of the Prime Minister, it indicates something else. The fact that the Chief Minister did not come to receive the Prime Minister indicates something else. This was a heinous conspiracy, which has never happened in any state of India so far. "

"Yesterday's incident has once again exposed the heinous conspiracy of the Congress party. But the Congress can never defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi with these kinds of conspiracies. Such incidents will only make Modiji more popular among the masses."