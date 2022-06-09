Guwahati (Assam): Two BJP MLAs Nandita Garlosa and Jayanta Malla Baruah were sworn in as ministers in the Himanta Biswa Sarma cabinet on Thursday. This was the first cabinet reshuffle of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam on May 10 last year.

Both the Ministers took oath in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Saram and other cabinet ministers. The oath was administered by Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi. With the two new ministers, the cabinet strength rose to 16.

"In the august presence of Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi. I am happy to have attended the oath-taking ceremony of Nandita Gorlosa and Jayanta Malla Baruah as new cabinet ministers. My best wishes for their contributions to ensuring all-round development and public welfare in Assam. With the induction of two new ministers, the cabinet strength rose to the 16," Sarma said in a tweet.

Nandita Garlosa has been allotted the Power Department, Cooperation Department, Mines & Minerals Department and Indigenous & Tribal Faith & Cultural Department while Jayanta Malla Baruah has been given the portfolios of the Public Health Engineering Department, Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship Department and Tourism Department.

Sarma has been allotted the Home department, Personnel Department, Public Works Department and any other department not allotted to any ministers. Minister Ranjit Kumar Das has been allotted the Department of Panchayat and Rural Development, Minister Atul Bora has been allotted the Department of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Border Area Development Department and Implementation of Assam Accord department.

Meanwhile, Urkhao Gwra Brahma has been allotted the Handloom & Textile Department, Soil Conservation department and Welfare of Bodoland department. Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has been allotted the department of Environment & Forests, Act East Policy Affairs and Welfare of Minorities.

Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has been allotted the department of Transport, Fisheries and Excise. Minister Keshab Mahanta has been allotted with the department of Health & Family Welfare, Medical Education & Research, Science & Technology and Information Technology.

Moreover, Minister Ranoj Pegu has been allotted with the Education department, Tribal Welfare and Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture department while Minister Ashok Singhal has been allotted the department of Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation department. Minister Jogen Mohan has been allotted the Revenue & Disaster Management Department and Hills Area Development Department.

Minister Sanjay Kishan has been allotted with the Welfare of Tea Tribes department and Labour Welfare department. Ajanta Neog has been allotted the port Folio of Finance Minister and Women & Child Development. Pijush Hazarika has been allotted the department of Water Resources, Information & Public Relations. Parliamentary Affairs and Social Justice & Empowerment. Minister Bimal Bora has been allotted with the department of Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprise and Cultural Affairs. (ANI)