Guwahati (Assam): Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin on Monday called the Popular Front of India (PFI) a 'dangerous' organisation and demanded its immediate ban. "PFI is a very dangerous organisation; they are acting as a terrorist organisation," Momin said while demanding a ban.

"They (PFI) should be immediately banned. Their planning towards North-East, particularly Assam, is not very good. So, for the security of our region and security of our country, PFI should be banned immediately and action should be taken against this organisation," he added. Momin urged the Centre to consider PFI as a terrorist organisation, saying that during the anti-CAA movement in Assam, many people linked with the organisation were arrested.

"At that time, the entire Guwahati was burning. The PFI is involved destabilize the government, the country and the destruction of the North-Eastern region. Their activities are not good and they should e considered as a terrorist organisation," Momin said. Recently, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said that PFI is a very dangerous organisation which is trying to destabilize the country.

ANI