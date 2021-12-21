New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu on Tuesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed over the border issues between the two states.

"Aruanchal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and I called on Home Minister Amit Shah at his office and discussed over the vexed border issue. Both of us put our stand point before the Home Minister," said Sarma after meeting Shah.

He said that both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share a close bonding and that is why there will not be a problem in getting a solution of the vexed border issue. It may be mentioned here that both the States have border disputes running for last several decades. Like, Arunnachal Pradesh, border dispute exists between Assam and Meghalaya.

Tomorrow, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will be visiting Guwahati to talk on the border issue. "We will talk for a permanent solution of our border problem," added Sarma.

The chief minister said that next year will be crucial in terms of settling down the border imbroglio. "Next year will be crucial for us. I am hopeful for a permanent solution of the border dispute with Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. However, our border dispute with Mizoram is a little complicated," said Sarma.

The Chief Minister will sit for another round of talks with Home Minister Amit Shah over the political situation in Manipur. "At around 9 p.m. I will again meet Home Minister mainly to discuss over the Manipur election," added Sarma.

During the day, Sarma also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and discussed over the present situation of Assam.

