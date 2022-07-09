Guwahati: Five Rohingya children have fled from an observation home at Silchar in Assam, officials said on Saturday. The five, said to be in their teens, have been identified as Md. Hussain, Md. Hassan, Mofijur Rahman, Jamal Hussain and Harul Amin. They are have been missing since July 1. The incident came to light on Friday.

Silchar was reeling under unprecedented flood when the Rohingya children escaped. They reportedly crossed the observation home's wall at night and swum away. According to sources, the possibility of "an outsider's connection" in the incident cannot be ruled out. Cachar Superintendent of Police, Ramandeep Kaur told IANS that police were investigating the incident. She refused to reveal further detail on this matter.

The children were a part of a group nabbed on May 29 this year. Assam police then detained 26 Rohingyas including eight women, six males and 12 children. The group of Rohingyas had reached Guwahati from Delhi by train and was travelling by road to Silchar when they were apprehended. (IANS)