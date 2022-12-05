Sikar (Rajasthan): The post-mortem report of gangster Raju Theth who was murdered in broad daylight revealed on Monday that 25 bullets were pumped into his body by his assailants.

Police sources said that the post-mortem report revealed one bullet hit Raju in the head while the rest hit him around the shoulder and chest. His last rites were performed in the evening.

Theth was murdered on Saturday outside his residence after being riddled with bullets. Another man identified as Tarachand Kadwasara, who had gone to meet his daughter studying in a coaching institute was also shot dead by the accused as they spotted him making a video of the incident, police said.

The family members of the deceased had been sitting on a dhara outside the mortuary of the district hospital demanding the arrest of the accused and security for the family of Theth and compensation to Kadwasara's family.

According to police, the deadlock ended on Sunday night after two rounds of discussion. The meeting was attended by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, Ladnu (Nagaur) MLA Mukesh Bhakar and Sikar MP Swami Sumedhanand.

The dharna was called off on Sunday night after Theth's family members were assured of security to them and witnesses of the shootout. It was also decided during the meeting that the investigation will be done by the SIT, and compensation will be given to Kadwasara's family.

"The deadlock has ended and the dead bodies were handed over to family members after a postmortem on Monday," Sikar SP Kunwar Rashtradeep said adding two of the five accused nabbed on Sunday have been arrested.

He also said that two out of the five accused suffered received bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and are undergoing treatment at the SMS hospital in Jaipur amid tight security arrangements and one accused is a minor. The other two accused, Manish Jat (25) and Vikram Gurjar (28), were questioned during detention and have been placed under arrest later.