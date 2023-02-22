Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): After getting married on February 14, Sunil Kurrey, 23, and Sonawani, 21, who had been seeing each other since they were students, were staying at his maternal uncle's home. Both were residing in the Chhattisgarh village of Pachpedi in the Bilaspur district.

When the bride's kin heard of the couple's whereabouts on Tuesday, a group of eight to ten people carrying axes, canes, sickles, and other traditional weapons rushed to the village. The two families got into a fight while the attackers were trying to take the bride with them and the attempt was foiled by the uncle of the groom. The attackers' attempt to take the bride with them intensified the situation.

Several persons on both sides sustained head injuries. The injured were treated at a nearby hospital, and they were later discharged after receiving first-aid.

Police reached the spot to calm down both sides and brought the situation under control. Station House Officer (SHO) Brijlal Bharadwaj of Pachpedi police station said, "The couple were seeing each other since college days. Sunil Kurrey hailing from Hedaspur village under Pamgarh police station married Sonawani of the same village. Both were married on February 14 as per the Arya Samaj tradition at a temple. The newly married couple left the village and were staying at Pachpedi village in maternal uncle's house."

"An argument broke out between the groom's maternal uncle and the family members of the bride. The verbal duel turned ugly leading to a clash between the two families. Several persons were injured in the incident and the injured were admitted to a hospital in the vicinity. A case has been registered and further probe into the incident has begun," the SHO added. Eleven persons have been, so far, arrested and sent to judicial remand but the situation is under control, the SHO added.