Darbhanga (Bihar): A 32-year-old woman angered by her husband's second marriage, set her house on fire, leading to the death of all four family members. The incident was reported in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Saturday.

As per the information, 40-year-old Khurshid Alam, a resident of Supaul Bazar in the Biraul police station area, married 35-year-old Bibi Parveen ten years ago. But the couple was not blessed with a child. Aspiring for a child, two years ago, Khurshid married 32-year-old Roshni Khatoon from a nearby village. But her first wife Bibi Parveen was unhappy with it and used to threaten Khurshid with dire consequences.

On Saturday, around 5 am, Bibi Parveen set the house on fire using petrol. Bibi Parveen and her 65-year-old mother-in-law Rufaida Khatoon were charred to death, while Roshni Khatoon and Khurshid were rushed to Community Health Centre from where they were referred to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital but both died while undergoing treatment.

Over information, police reached the spot and started an investigation.

