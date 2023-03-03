Chandigarh: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday called on the legislators to aspire for total transparency in their personal and public lives and asked them not to hide anything even if it is their bad habit. Addressing the House on the first day of the budget session, Purohit said he was confident that the members would follow his advice.

"Talking about total transparency not only in the business and public life, I will go one step further, transparency has to be in your personal lives also. Why not? You are the leaders of society, you should do that," he said. "Suppose if somebody has some bad habit, let it come out in the open. At least his friends will ask him to stop this habit," he said.

He also advised them to have serious debates in the assembly and avoid using "unparliamentary language" against anyone in the House. "There should be no infighting. There have to be serious debates only. Infighting and shouting should be avoided as far as possible," he said. Praising the law and order situation, he said the Punjab government would never compromise on the security of its people and allotted enough funds to the police department. "To effectively combat gangster culture and restore people's confidence in law-and-order machinery, an anti-gangster task force (AGTF) headed by an ADGP-rank officer has been formed and this unit has spearheaded dedicated operations against the gangsters and criminals in the state and other parts of the country," he told the House.

Since March 16 last year, Punjab succeeded in busting 140 gangster and criminal modules with the arrest of 555 gangsters or criminals and neutralising five, and recovering 510 weapons and 129 vehicles used in criminal activities, he said. He also praised the state government for acting against corruption, saying it had launched an anti-corruption number to eradicate this menace. The state vigilance bureau registered 83 cases between March 16 last year and February 28 this year under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against six gazette officers, 79 non-gazette officials and 22 private persons caught red-handed while accepting illegal gratification. (PTI)