Patna (Bihar) Now, Asif Wasi has diecast models of planes, cars, bikes, and other vehicles of prominent Indian and overseas companies costing lakhs of rupees.

Asif Wasi is a resident of Patna and stays in Ashok Rajpath locality of Bihar's state capital. He has collections of diecast models of aircraft, motorcycles, aircraft from several foreign countries and he is nurturing the passion for the last 25 years. Asif is crazy about his collections and he is doing it religiously. Since childhood, Asif had a fascination for models of different vehicles. Asif claimed that he has collections of 10,000 diecast models.

Take a look at diecast models, Asif Wasi of Patna is possessing

Talking about collections, Asif said, "Among two-wheelers collection, I have Bajaj scooters, Lambretta, Royal Enfield, Bajaj Bike, KTM, Honda, Hero Honda. In the four-wheeler category, BMW, Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche, FIAT, Hyundai, Maruti, Ambassador, and many more could be seen in my treasure trove. Besides, I have aircraft models belonging to different national and international airlines. These models cost thousands of rupees."

What are diecast models? These are the replicas of the original vehicles before the coming up of the cars or planes or others in markets. They look like toys but they are not so. A company with a diecast model explains all the features of the products to its customers before purchasing by the latter.