New Delhi: After the US and Europe, high food and energy prices have hit the countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including India, very hard, showed the latest official data as the rise in food-grain and energy prices following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war is now visible across economies. In India, retail inflation, measured as the consumer price index (CPI), touched 17 months high of 6.95% in March on the back of high food prices. This is the third consecutive month when retail prices are above 6%, the upper band fixed by the government for inflation targeting. India’s wholesale prices, measured as the wholesale price index (WPI), have been in double digits for the last 11 months. However, it is not just India that seems to be coming into the grips of high inflation. Economies across Asia are facing high inflation.

For instance, Japan's Producer Price Index (PPI) was 9.5% in March, which is the highest among major economies in Asia. Japan is followed by China, the world’s second largest and Asia’s largest economy. According to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China's Producer Price Index (PPI) was 8.30% in March, the second highest among major Asian economies. It’s not China and Japan that have been witnessing an elevated level of inflation in Asia-Pacific.

Inflation in countries such as Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and South Korea has been at elevated levels. Thailand, which also measures consumer price index (CPI) as India, reported the CPI at 5.73% in March, slightly lower than that of India but much more than what many economists have predicted. Same is the case with the Philippines which reported a consumer price index (CPI) at 4% in March, followed by Indonesia which reported consumer price index (CPI) at 2.64% last month. The consumer price index in Indonesia and Philippines appear much lower than the price indices in Japan, China and India but nonetheless they are much more than the projections by several economists.

Policy response

In India, the Reserve Bank technically maintained the status quo in terms of two benchmark interbank lending rates, the repo rate and the reverse repo rate, the rates at which banks borrow money from the RBI or park surplus funds with it respectively. The RBI also maintained accommodative stance to support the fragile economic recovery but a careful reading of the measures announced last week suggests that the RBI has started taking steps for orderly withdrawal of liquidity measures that were announced in March 2020 in the wake of outbreak of Covid-19 global pandemic.

