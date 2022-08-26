Agra: For the ease of tourists, an online application for booking entry tickets to monuments in Agra is soon going to be launched by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). In order to implement the online ticketing system, ASI is planning to create a website for the same. After the complete digitalization of the ticketing system at the monuments, offline ticketing at all the monuments including the Taj Mahal will be completely stopped.

Currently, all the monuments have both online as well as offline methods of procuring tickets. Online tickets were made available due to Covid-19 as there is a tendency of overcrowding at offline ticket windows. But the online system is also not that robust as tourists face inconvenience due to server failure and network issues. The ASI is brainstorming on ways to overcome technical glitches. An online ticket system will also eradicate the problem of selling tickets in black.

Rajkumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, said that an app will also be launched along with the website to implement an online ticketing system at the Taj Mahal and other monuments. "There is no network problem anywhere. The Wi-Fi system will also be improved. The ASI is constantly meeting with the technical team and staff to implement a simple and smooth interface for booking tickets with the help of UPI," he added.