Patna: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought the 'integrated master plan' for the conservation of 'Nalanda Mahavihara', a world heritage site, located in Bihar's Nalanda district from the state government before October 31.

The integrated master plan for the conservation of 'Nalanda Mahavihara' has to be sent to the UNESCO's World Heritage Centre (Paris) as part of the commitments made during the time of its inscription as the World Heritage Site, Goutami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Patna circle) told PTI.

In a letter sent to the District Magistrate of Nalanda (Biharsharif), Bhattacharya, said, the district administration is requested to inform this office (ASI, Patna) regarding the status of submission of the integrated master plan for Rajgir Regional Planning area and Nalanda Mahavihara, a world heritage site.

As per the last communication received by this office in December 2021, the draft report was under finalization, she wrote in her letter urging the DM to inform the ASI (Patna circle) about its current status on a priority basis. The same letter has also been sent to the Principal Secretary of the Art, Culture and Youth Affairs and Urban Development and Housing departments of the state government respectively.

"As you are aware, one of the commitments to the World Heritage Centre in respect of excavated remains of Nalanda Mahavihara was re-routing the road connecting state highway 80 and 110 (which passes between the site and the museum). An alternate route was to be identified to regulate vehicular traffic and thereby minimize any adverse impact on the site due to pollution.

"Similarly the congestion of the entrance gate by hawkers is a perennial problem that does not appear to have been addressed at all. Even Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, had expressed her concern about the same during her visit to the site in November 2021", said the letter.

"I have urged the authority concerned that the commitments made at the time of inscription of the Nalanda Mahavihara as World Heritage Site need to be fulfilled," Bhattacharya said, adding that the ASI has to send the compliance report to the World Heritage Centre (Paris) at the earliest. The Nalanda Mahavihara site comprises the archaeological remains of a monastic and scholastic institution dating from the 3rd century BCE to the 13th century CE. It includes stupas, shrines, viharas (residential and educational buildings) and important art works in stucco, stone and metal.

However, despite repeated attempts by PTI, Shashank Shubhankar, DM, Nalanda (Biharsharif) remained incommunicado. The World Heritage Centre is the focal point and coordinator within UNESCO for all matters related to World Heritage. The Centre organises the annual sessions of the World Heritage Committee and its Bureau, provides advice to states parties in the preparation of site nominations, organizes international assistance from the World Heritage Fund upon request, and coordinates both the reporting on the condition of sites and the emergency action undertaken when a site is threatened. (PTI)