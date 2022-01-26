Gaya: Aspirants protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's exam allegedly set a bogie of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express on fire on Wednesday in Bihar's Gaya, said the police. The police had to release several rounds of tear gas to stop the miscreants, added the police.

"Situation under control now. They have set it (coach/train) on fire, we have identified some of them," said Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Kumar. "We want to tell the aspirants that they should not get influenced by anyone, and not damage government property. A committee has been formed by the government to look into the matter," the SSP added.

"CBT 2 exam date was not notified; no update on railway exam which was notified in 2019...The result is still awaited...We demand cancellation of the CBT 2 exam and release of the exam results," said a protestor.

As the protest turned violent, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged the aspirants to not take the law into their hands: "I request students not to take the law into their hands. We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them." As he urged job aspirants not to destroy their "own property", he mentioned that due process will be followed if they damage public property.

"All RRB chairmen have been asked to listen to the concerns of students, compile them and send them to the committee. An email address has been set up for this purpose. The committee will go to different parts of the country and listen to grievances," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 held a protest at the Bihar Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results.

Hundreds of students had blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna on Tuesday. Notably, the results of the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam were released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2.

(With agency inputs)

