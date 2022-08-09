Srinagar: Ashoora , marking the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) grandson, Imam Hussein (AS), and his faithful companions in the battle of Karbala 1400 years ago, was observed across the Valley on Tuesday amid tight security and restrictions. The official said restrictions were imposed in the Abi Guzar in Lalchowk where police and security forces were deployed to thwart the procession.

Ashoora observed in Kashmir

In Srinagar city, the biggest Ashoora procession was taken out in Zadibal in the Downtown part of the city. Thousands of mourners from different parts of the city attended the procession which culminated at the shrine of Mir Shams-uddin Araki in the evening after passing through various parts of Zadibal.

Before the 90s, the Muharram processions were taken out from several parts of uptown Srinagar on 8th and 10th Muharram which culminated at Dalgate and the historic Zadibal Imambargah. However, after the eruption of militancy, these two processions were banned in 1989 by the then Governor Jagmohan.

Since then small mourning rallies and processions are allowed within the Shia localities with strict security arrangements. The authorities had sealed Zadibal and other Shia localities by closing down traffic and civilian movement towards these areas. Volunteers from Sunni population in the Valley had erected stalls to serve water and other eateries. While hundreds of volunteers donated blood at the blood donation centres put up at these places. Volunteers said they wanted to send the message of peace, brotherhood and unity by setting up these stalls.