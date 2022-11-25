Srinagar (J&K): Ashok Yadav has taken over as the charge of Inspector general of Border Security Force Kashmir on Friday. The command was handed over by his predecessor Raja Babu Singh.

In a statement, a spokesperson said Raja Babu commanded a very challenging Frontier of Kashmir for over one year. "Kashmir Frontier has achieved overwhelming success under his command. During his tenure, BSF along with Army achieved tremendous success on the LoC resulting in a decline in LoC-related incidents."

It further added that his tenure witnessed the mobilization of large numbers Of BSF Coys for law and order duties in Kashmir. "He was instrumental in the welfare of the "SEEMA PRAHARI" and developing basic infrastructure for troops deployed on LoC,” it added.

The BSF also said that in his farewell message, Raja Babu Singh complimented all ranks of BSF Kashmir Frontier for their dedication and thanked other organizations for their support.