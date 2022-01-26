Jaipur: Speaking on the occasion, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, said, "We remember contributions of all known and unknown freedom fighters to the country. Besides, we also take a pledge to protect the Constitution, which had been drafted and framed by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. This is the land plurality. We worked according to the principles of the Constitution. The country made progress after Independence and we always felt proud of that. But, nowadays, the atmosphere has changed."

Interestingly, the age-old tradition came alive on Republic Day celebration in Jaipur when Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot unfurled the Tricolor at Badi Chaupar, located in the heart of Jaipur City, and thereafter came the turn of the Leader of the Opposition to hoist the National flag. The leaders from the ruling party hoisted the Tricolor from the podium set up in the eastward direction, whereas members from the Opposition unfurled the National Flag from the dais located in a southward direction. This tradition of unfurling the Tricolor is going on for the past sixty years.

While unfurling the Tricolor, the Flag Code is followed religiously. The leaders from the ruling party and Opposition celebrate this Special occasion with traditional fervor and gaiety. Both the raised platforms are set up close to each other and leaders of the two factions say 'Jai Hind' in unison making the moments soaked in patriotic zeal. On this occasion, they forget their 'differences' and come together to celebrate Republic Day. The district-level workers of both the political parties organize the Republic Day function at Badi Chaupar.