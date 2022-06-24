Jaipur (Rajasthan): The MLA horse-trading case registered on behalf of the Chief Whip of the Rajasthan Government, Mahesh Joshi on July 17, 2020, has resurfaced in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Headquarters, ever since Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, tightened his grip on the Rajasthan ACB. This action has been taken due to the lack of notices being served by the Bureau regarding the voice samples of Union Minister Gajendra Singh in the horse-trading case.

Following the CM's directions, the ACB headquarters took immediate action. First off, the research officer investigating the MLA purchase-sale case was replaced, and another request was issued to the court regarding Gajendra Singh's voice sample

The ACB previously during the investigation had discovered that the accused Sanjay Jain who was arrested in the case had admitted to having a conversation with Gajendra Singh during an interrogation. Hence, the Bureau had requested the Jaipur Metropolitan Court 1 year ago, in the 2 years-long cases, that Union Minister Gajendra Singh be permitted to send the recorded voice samples. However, the request was denied by the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

The ACB did not try any further after this rejection, only after CM Ashok Gehlot tightened his noose on the case did they appeal to the court to issue the notice once again. Following the issue of the notice, the ACB went to Delhi to serve it to Union Minister Gajendra Singh. However, it is now up to the Minister if he wishes to give his voice sample or not. The ACB is currently awaiting a reply to the notice from said Minister.