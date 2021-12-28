Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while interacting with media on 137th Foundation Day of the Congress at state Congress headquarters, said that the country needs to understand the meaning of Rahul Gandhi's opinion on 'Hindu vs Hindutva.'

Gandhi has said that Hindus, whose sacraments and culture are from ages, has an idea of peace and harmony while on the other side peoples who rules on the name Hindutva are fake Hindus.

Targeting BJP for its 'Congress-Mukth Bharat' slogan, Gehlot said "Those who are talking about Congress-free India must know, one day the country will be free from them. Congress remains in the heart of people and everybody knows how our leaders struggled for freedom, remained in jail, took bullets on them and brought independence to the country."

Taking about the recent hate speech incident during a Dharma Sansad at Haridwar in Uttrakhand, CM said “violent and murderous” people could be the representatives of any religion. “In which direction do they want to take the country?”

The Rajasthan chief minister also urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and take stringent action against the miscreants.

