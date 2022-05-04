Udaipur: The violence in Jodhpur took place because ‘BJP was intentionally targeting Rajasthan’, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday after arriving in Udaipur to monitor the arrangements for the Congress’ ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brainstorming session) to be held from May 13-15 in the Lake City.

Speaking to the media here, Ashok Gehlot said, “BJP is intentionally targeting Rajasthan and hence the violence took place in Jodhpur. They are getting orders from their higher-ups to target Rajasthan.”

“We fought Covid smartly, our insurance policy and education model have set up a role model in the country. We are paying pensions to one crore people and have demanded the PM to give social security to all. Worried because of the success of this model, the BJP is eyeing Rajasthan,” he added. Terming the violence as “a small incident”, he said, “Things are under control now.”

The Congress is holding the three-day brainstorming session to focus on the 2024 elections Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections to be held in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken and MP K.C. Venugopal will also be reaching Udaipur on Wednesday to finalise the venue for hosting the camp. State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara already in the city.

