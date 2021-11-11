New Delhi: Amid the buzz for Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday, met Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence, 10 Janpath in Delhi. This comes a day after Gehlot had a detailed meeting with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with KC Venugopal and Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken.

Speaking to media after the meet, Gehlot said, "The party high command will take a call on the cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. Ajay Maken has all the information about it. We want good governance to continue in the state."

Also Read: Cabinet expansion on cards: Ashok Gehlot brainstorms with Congress central leadership

Party insiders revealed that Gehlot is currently in favour of Cabinet expansion. During recent meetings, two models have been discussed in detail. A proposal is being made that in the first phase, most of the nine vacant seats can be filled by the appointment of ministers. However, some leaders of the high command are in favour of reshuffling the cabinet by removing the non-performing ministers.

Following his meeting with Sonia Gandhi, the Rajasthan Chief Minister made serious allegations against the Central Government claiming that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had given a call to him asking him to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel prices.

"Home Minister Amit Shah called me, Cabinet Secretary called our Chief secretary asking the state government to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel prices. The recent cut made by Central government resulted in a revenue loss of Rs 1800 crore for Rajasthan government," Gehlot claimed.

He further alleged that the Central government is trying to make the states compete with each other by this move.

