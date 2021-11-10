New Delhi: To discuss the long-pending issue of Rajasthan Cabinet rejig, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with Congress' Central leadership in Delhi, on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence, 12 Tughlaq lane, despite of the fact that he was not in Delhi at the moment. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rajasthan Congress incharge Ajay Maken were present in this meeting which lasted for more than 3 hours.

While speaking to media after the meeting, Maken said, "We had a detailed discussion over the current political situation in Rajasthan, prepared a future roadmap on how Congress will again come to power in 2023 and the party's performance in recent by-elections. I believe that a lot of confusion has now been cleared and a future roadmap is being prepared." However, he didn't give a clear answer on how Cabinet expansion will be done in Rajasthan.

It is expected that Gehlot may meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi tomorrow to brief her about the expansion plans.

It is also being reported that earlier today, Sachin Pilot had a meeting with KC Venugopal to press upon his demands of cabinet reshuffle and appointments in the state corporations. According to the sources, Congress high command is keen to reshuffle the cabinet and accommodate supporters of Congress leader Sachin Pilot to end the bickering between two leaders.

Inclusion of Pilot's supporters in the cabinet was a part of the peace formula worked out by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra last year when the Pilot faction was on the warpath, which pushed the Ashok Gehlot Government to the brink.