New Delhi/Kerala: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived in Kochi on Thursday to make one last attempt to convince Rahul Gandhi to become the next Congress president as the veteran joins the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Speaking to reporters at the Kochi airport, Gehlot said he will request Rahul once again to take up the party president's role as most Pradesh Congress Committees want him to. "We will request Rahul that since all Pradesh Congress Committees are passing resolutions seeking him to become the party president, he should accept it. Because they (resolutions) mean something," Gehlot said.

In Kochi to convince Rahul, Gehlot says party prez 'cannot hold two posts'

Gehlot said the situation in India was "worrying" as "democracy was in danger". "The Constitution is being blown to smithereens. Democracy is in danger. In such times, the role of a strong opposition becomes all the more important. And only Congress can take such a role. Which is why we all want Rahul Gandhi to head the party," the veteran Congress leader said.

Gehlot said this would be his "final request" to Rahul Gandhi given that the poll process has already begun. Asked about one-party one-post standing of the Congress, the Rajasthan CM said anyone becoming party president cannot handle two posts. "The party president has to work across India so keeping two posts would not be viable," he said.

Also read: Gehlot game for national role, but his heart lies with Rajasthan

His remarks could be seen as a climbdown as sources said, Gehlot was ready to be party president but wanted to retain his chair as Rajasthan chief minister as well. Interestingly, it comes hours after Rahul asked Congress to honour the Udaipur Declaration, in a hint that Gehlot may have to quit the CM’s chair if he becomes the party president.

Gehlot, a Gandhi family loyalist who has been asked by party chief Sonia Gandhi to contest the polls for the party chief, has been suggesting from day one that Rahul should take up the party post as he is the popular choice of the workers. “The request will be in line with the wishes of the crores of party workers. Gehlot ji is aware of the popular sentiment in the party and will articulate it before Rahulji,” a senior AICC functionary said on condition of anonymity. “We recognize Rahul ji as our leader. He is leading the yatra and we all want him to become the party president. But an election process is on. Let us wait and see what happens,” media chairman Pawan Khera said.

Amid a nationwide chorus in support of Rahul the comment of yatra coordinator Digvijay Singh that Rahul is usually steadfast on his decisions once he makes up his mind is being seen in party circles as a clue. Singh had also said that while presidents would come and go, Rahul would be the natural leader of the party. Before Singh, another veteran P Chidambaram had expressed similar sentiments.

Also read: Congress president not merely a post, represents particular idea of India: Rahul

The Bharat Jodo Yatra would take a day’s break on September 23 when Rahul is expected to be in Delhi, a day ahead of the nominations for the next Congress chief starting on September 24. If he remains reluctant, a contest will take place between Gehlot and Tharoor though there may be one or more additional candidates, said sources.

Interestingly, Gehlot is expected to visit Shirdi to seek blessings of Sai Baba on September 23 before filing his nomination on September 26, when he has urged his MLAs to reach Delhi. Gehlot’s visit to Kochi comes a day after the veteran had a two-hour long discussion with Sonia Gandhi at her official residence in Delhi on Wednesday.

According to sources, Sonia and Gehlot discussed the way ahead for the polls for the post of next party president and how to ensure that it goes off smoothly given that Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor has also thrown his hat in the ring. Tharoor too met Sonia Gandhi hours before Gehlot. The Congress chief has assured both the probable candidates that she will play neutral in the entire episode.

However, the party workers have noted a difference between the two candidates, Gehlot who comes across as someone chosen by the high command and Tharoor, who is pursuing his own aspirations and does not even enjoy the support from party leaders in his home state Kerala. “I don’t think Tharoor will contest the polls,” Kerala MP K Suresh said.

Also read: 'Won't take any sides': Sonia on Congress president polls; notification on Thursday

Indicating the popular mood in the party, Congress spokesperson Prof Gourav Vallabh became the first party leader to openly endorse Gehlot. “Gehlot ji is a veteran who is rooted and has worked with workers on the ground. He has held several key posts in the state and at the central level in the party and in the union government. His 45 years career has been spotless,” Prof Vallabh told ETV Bharat.

“In contrast, Tharoor ji’s main contribution over the past eight years has been that he wrote a letter to the Congress president when she was abroad for a medical check-up. This had pained workers like me. The choice is clear,” he said.