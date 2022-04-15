Udaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Friday, said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should merge with the BJP. Gehlot, who went to the Udaipur airport to receive the 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' led by Congress Seva Dal, said BJP had nothing to do with either Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar or Sardar Patel. Gehlot claimed that the former was just using the names of such stalwarts to further its own electoral gains.

"They stole Gandhi Ji, Sardar Patel, and Dr. BR Ambedkar. They never believe in either of the three and just utter their names to win elections. Sardar Patel had defeated them in the matter of Akhand Bharat.

They had given a written statement that they would never participate in politics, and would limit themselves to cultural activities. They speak about the plight of the Hindus, but at the same time mete out oppression to Dalits. RSS workers should go door to door, and propagate ideals of love, honesty, and nonviolence", Gehlot said.

"RSS should come forward as a separate party, just like BJP. If Congress' ideology is really weak, they should easily be able to counter it. Congress is not in power right now, but its ideology is based on the thoughts of Gandhi Ji, Pandit Nehru, Maulana Azad, and Dr. Ambedkar.

If RSS feels it will be able to counter it easily, it should come forward instead of backing BJP from behind and winning elections through polarization. We have to assess whether polarization really leads to a strong country or a divided nation," he stated.

Attacking RSS over its idea of 'Akhand Bharat', Gehlot said a truly unified nation could only be built when all its citizens from various castes and religions are equally strengthened. The statements by Rajasthan CM come a day after the call to create a 'Hindu Rashtra' by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.