Jaipur: The Rajasthan legislative assembly on Tuesday saw a witty exchange between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, with the former asking the ex-West Bengal Governor about the 'spell' he cast on WB CM Mamata Banerjee.

"Generally, I understand the how's and why's of political decisions. But, the relations maintained between you, the Governor, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was good. The entire country was surprised when she said TMC would abstain from voting. This would mean smooth sailing for you, and that's exactly what happened," Gehlot said.

The remark, made in the supposed context of Banerjee abstaining from voting in Vice Presidential elections in which Dhankhar fought it out with the united Opposition candidate Margaret Alva, saw the latter take it in a jovial mood, noting however that he always kept himself out of political matters.

"The Chief Minister has sought the 'spell' that I cast to make honourable West Bengal CM take the decision she took. I am alien to politics. Mr. Gehlot would be better suited to explain how political decisions are taken.

But I would like you all to think to yourselves whether I have ever taken a decision that goes against the constitution and law. I have similarly never said anything targetting her stature. I would like to thank her for the step she took" Dhankhar is seen saying.

The Rajasthan assembly on Tuesday hosted a felicitation function attended by the Vice President. Speaking at the event, he hailed decency and discipline as two elements that defined the soul of democracy. He further invited political parties to come forward and resolve their differences.